    India records 10,667 new COVID19 cases, 380 deaths in last 24 hours; totally tally at 3,43,091

    New Delhi, June 16: India on Tuesday reported 10,667 new COVID19 cases, and 380 deaths in last 24 hours taking the totally tally upto 3,43,091.

    The number includes 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    As the covid cases soar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the heads of 21 states and union territories at 3 pm today. This will be part of this two-day consultation with the states. On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired an all-party meeting.

    Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 80.14 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.36 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    Meanwhile, United States' drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, on Monday revoked the authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA said the drugs, which were promoted by US President Donald Trump, are "unlikely to be effective".

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
