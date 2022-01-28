YouTube
    India, Philippines sign $375 million deal for sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 28: India and the Philippines sign the USD 375 million deal for the sale of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile today.

    Representational Image

    The Philippines had, last month, accepted the proposal by BrahMos Aerospace Limited to supply Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile systems for the Philippines Navy. The contract award notice was uploaded by the Philippines Department of Defence on its official website.

    "As head of procuring entity (HOPE), I recently signed the Notice of Award for the Philippine Navy Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile Acquisition Project. Negotiated with the Government of India, it includes the delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package. Conceptualized as early as 2017, the Office of the President approved its inclusion in the Horizon 2 Priority Projects in 202," Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had said last week.

    Read more about:

    brahmos

