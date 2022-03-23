Cooperation between India and Australia increasing at rapid pace, says PM Modi in virtual meet with Morrison

India objects to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s reference to Kashmir at OIC conference

New Delhi, Mar 23: India on Wednesday slammed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for his reference to Jammu and Kashmir during his speech to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan.

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA's reaction came in the midst of contacts between New Delhi and Beijing over a possible visit to visit by Wang to India going down to the wire with neither side giving any clarity on the proposed trip.

"Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," it added.

Yi had raised Palestine and Kashmir issues in his speech but did not mention the issue of Uyghur Muslims in China.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," Wang said at the OIC meeting in Islamaba

China believes that the Kashmir "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

Beijing has always backed Islamabad when it comes to Kashmir.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.