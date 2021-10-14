India now gives befitting reply: Amit Shah warns Pakistan

Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir, his first visit after Aug 2019

New Delhi, Oct 14: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned Pakistan of more surgical strikes if it did not stop its transgressions and sponsoring the killing of civilians in Kashmir.

"Surgical strike under PM Modi and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was an important step. We sent out a message that no one can disturb India's borders. There was a time for talks, But now is the time to reciprocate," Shah said.

"When the terrorists attacked Poonch, India gave a befitting reply in the form of surgical strike. That was the beginning of a new chapter when India conveyed the message that it will give a reply in the same language," Amit Shah said.

This comes days after four people from the minority community, including two teachers, were shot dead by militants in Srinagar City.

While the Sikh community has decided that government employees from their community will not attend work till their security is ensured, some Kashmiri Pandits have temporarily moved to Jammu in the wake of the killings.

"BJP will form the next government in the state with absolute majority...There is still time for elections. But I am appealing to the people of Goa to make up their mind to elect the BJP government in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi at the Centre," Shah also said.

The next year's Assembly elections is going to be a multi-party affair as apart from the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, several regional forces, including the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena have decided to contest the polls for the 40-member House.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House.

However, the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, acted swiftly by joining hands with some regional parties and came to power. The Union minister further said the prime minister has decided to allow chartered flights from November 15.

