  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    India most tolerant country: Rajnath Singh amid Naseeruddin Shah row

    By Pti
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 23: Rebuffing allegations that intolerance was rising in the country, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said there was no nation in the world as tolerant as India.

    Rajnath Singh

    Singh, who was in Lucknow to attend the 114th foundation day of King George's Medical University, told reporters: "The tolerance that exists in India, I don't think that it can be found in any corner of the world."

    "India is the only country in the world where people from various prominent religions co-exist peacefully... They have contributed in making India empowered, self-reliant and prosperous and will continue to do so," he added.

    Also Read 'Take care of own country': Naseeruddin Shah slams Imran Khan on minorities remark

    Rajnath Singh's statement assumes significance in the wake of actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

    The veteran actor had on Friday said that the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in the violence.

    Asked about the cyber surveillance order, the home minister, who is also the Member of Parliament from Lucknow said, "The ministry has already given its clarification in this regard. Since, Parliament is in session, I cannot speak anything outside... Whatever I have to say, I will say in Parliament."

    Also Read 'Take care of own country': Naseeruddin Shah slams Imran Khan on minorities remark

    Ten central agencies were on December 20 authorised by the Centre to intercept information from any computer, a move that set off a political storm with the opposition accusing the government of trying to create a "surveillance state".

    But the Centre said the rules for intercepting and monitoring computer data were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power and its new order only notified the designated authority which can carry out such action.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    naseeruddin shah rajnath singh

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 19:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue