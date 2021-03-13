YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India looking at V-shaped recovery: Thakur

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 13: There are green shoots visible in various sectors of the economy and the country is already looking at a 'V-shaped' recovery, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

    "India is already looking at 'V-shaped' recovery. Along with the green shoots in various sectors, in the month of February, FPI inflows were Rs 25,787 crore," Thakur said at a virtual conclave organised by the Institute of Actuaries of India.

    India looking at V-shaped recovery: Thakur

    After two consecutive quarters of contraction, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) entered into a positive territory with a growth of 0.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in February.

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur becomes first serving MP appointed as Captain in Territorial Army

    Thakur said the country' foreign exchange reserves, which have been steadily increasing over the last few months, had touched all time high at USD 590 billion in January 2021.

    He said the accretion to the forex reserves in the last eight month was USD 100 billion.

    "These are signs of confidence that the global funds and investors look at India as a destination to invest and they are bullish about India's growth.

    More ANURAG THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    anurag thakur indian economy

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X