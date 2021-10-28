India logs fresh 16,156 COVID cases, over 17,000 recoveries in 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 28: India recorded 16,156 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 733 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 17,095 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.19 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,36,14,434.

Of the 622 deaths, 93 were reported in the last few days, 330 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 199 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

With 6,723 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 48,31,468 and the active cases dropped to 76,554, the release said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Bengal Health Secretary regarding new deaths and cases of COVID in the state that have occurred in last 30 days.

