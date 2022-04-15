India logs 949 new Covid cases, positivity rate up at 0.26%; active cases see slight rise

4th wave scare: Covid numbers creeping up in Delhi, Mumbai; Active cases in India rise to 11,058

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 15: India logged 949 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,972, while the active cases rose to 11,191, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,743 with six new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 133 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,07,038, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.30 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:12 [IST]