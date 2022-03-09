India logs 4,575 new cases, 145 fatalities in 24 hours

India records 5,476 new Covid cases, 158 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 9: India logged 4,575 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,355 with 145 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,13,566.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.33 crore.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,52,08,471 samples have been tested up to March 8 for COVID-19. Of these 8,97,904 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 11:01 [IST]