India logs 45,352 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; recovery rate stands at 97.45%

New Delhi, Sep 03: With 45,352 people testing positive for coronavirus, India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Of the 45,352 fresh cases of Covid-19, 32,097 cases and 188 deaths were recorded in the state of Kerala alone. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,39,895. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23