    India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 7: With 4,362 people testing positive for the infection in a day, India's COVID-19 case tally now stands at 4,29,61,839, showed the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The daily Covid-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 29 consecutive days now.

    The death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now.

    India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

    The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

    Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 9:48 [IST]
    X