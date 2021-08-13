Study reveals COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years

India logs 40,120 new Covid cases, 585 more deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 13: India logged 40,120 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826, while the active cases increased to 3,85,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.46 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 19,70,495 tests were conducted Thursday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 52.95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday morning.