India logs 38,667 new Covid-19 cases and 478 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 14: India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days.

The active case count also climbed up to 3,87,673 after 2,760 cases were reported in the past day, the union health ministry added.

The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21 per cent of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

Also, 22,29,798 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,17,00,577, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,13,38,088, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 53.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning.