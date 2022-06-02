India logs 3,712 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 1,000 more infections compared to yesterday's tally

Mumbai sees massive jump in Covid cases for first time after Feb 6; positivity rate at 6 per cent

New Delhi, Jun 02: With 3,712 new Covid cases, India sees a rise of nearly 1,000 infections compared to yesterday's tally; 5 deaths in 24 hours. India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,64,544.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 5 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,641.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84% per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The country also reported 2,584 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,26,20,394, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.48 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

