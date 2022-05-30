India logs 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload rise to 17,698

New Delhi, May 30: With 2,706 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,55,749, while the active cases increased to 17,698, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,611 with 25 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,13,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.31 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 25 new fatalities include 23 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

A total of 5,24,611 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,859 from Maharashtra, 69,723 from Kerala, 40,106 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,208 from Delhi, 23,519 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:33 [IST]