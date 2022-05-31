YouTube
    India logs 2,338 Covid cases in a day, 19 deaths

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: India saw a single day rise of 2,338 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,31,58,087, while the active cases have increased to17,883, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,630 with 19 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 9:39 [IST]
