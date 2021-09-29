India logs 18,870 new Covid-19 cases, 378 deaths

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: India has recorded 18,870 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 33,716,451, while the death toll climbed to 447,751 with 378 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

    Out of 18,870 new COVID19 cases and 378 deaths across India, 11,196 cases and 149 deaths were reported in Kerala.

    Kerala was followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,630 cases, Mizoram with 1,380 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 771 cases and West Bengal with 708 cases.

    The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections - the lowest since March 2020 - while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.81 per cent - the highest since March 2020.

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 87 crore, with over 1 crore doses given in the last 24 hours alone, the Union health ministry said.

    X