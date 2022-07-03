India logs 16,103 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

Using COVID-19 measures to prevent the spread of monkeypox: South Africa's Health Ministry

New Delhi, July 03: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,35,02,429, while the active cases have increased to 1,11,711, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,199 with 31 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.27 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,65,591. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.95 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.