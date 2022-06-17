India logs 12,847 new Covid-19 cases marginally higher than yesterday; 14 deaths in 24 hours

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? the condition affecting the Justin Bieber

New Delhi, June 10: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,847 in a day while the number of active cases stand at 63,063, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Active case tally increased by 3,769 and now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.47 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.41 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,82,697.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 195.84 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 24 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Rajasthan and one each from Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,24,747 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,867 in Maharashtra, 69,824 in Kerala, 40,108 in Karnataka, 38,025 in Tamil Nadu, 26,216 in Delhi, 23,524 in Uttar Pradesh and 21,205 in West Bengal.

The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

