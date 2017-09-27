India-Japan Study Centre at IIMB gets thumbs up from Japan’s Ambassador to India

H E Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India, and Takayuki Kitagawa, the Consul General of Japan in Bangalore, led a delegation to the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore on Wednesday to understand the goals of the newly launched India-Japan Study Centre and interacted with the faculty body of the premier management school.

The India-Japan Study Centre was inaugurated at IIM Bangalore on September 14, when the two Prime Ministers were meeting in Ahmedabad to inaugurate the high speed rail project in Gujarat.

The Ambassador welcomed IIMB's initiative, saying: "The setting up of the India-Japan Study Centre is a very valuable and timely initiative, especially at a time when the India-Japan relationship in business and investment is perhaps at its very best in history, guided by two very strong leaders - Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe. Your study centre has our whole-hearted support."

Explaining that he would like to focus on people-to-people exchange programmes between the two countries, especially faculty teaching Japanese language here, the Ambassador said it was a privilege to work on more collaborations with IIM Bangalore, "a place where talented students train to be global managers".

The delegation sought details on the language training program, the student exchange program and the training program for executives.

Prof. Krishna Sundar, Chairperson, India-Japan Study Centre spoke of the growing number of IIMB's students choosing country-specific programmes to Japan among other countries. "We have increased the number of students going on an exchange programme to Japan from 30 to 60 in our two-year MBA programme in the last year," he said.

