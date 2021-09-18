Over 86 per cent of Mumbai's population has antibodies against coronavirus

India jabs over 2.5 crore Covid-19 doses; Bihar, Karnataka Top Performers

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 18: India created history by giving over 2.50 crore Covid-19 jabs in a single day on Friday on the occasion of Narendra Modi's 71st birthday with Bihar administering over 29.38 lakh doses, the most number of Covid vaccinations in a single day.

Bihar administered 29,38,653 doses till 11.20 pm, giving a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. It is followed by Karnataka (28.90 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (27.15 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (26.44 lakh), and Gujarat (23.37 lakh). It has to be noted that big numbers are posted by all the BJP-ruled states.

More than 59 crore vaccines or 75% of the shots have been given as the first dose in India while 25% of the Indian adults (19.75 crore) have received both doses.

"Karnataka has vaccinated 75% of its eligible population against Covid-19, with the first dose and 24% with both doses. We hope to reach 5 crore vaccinations today. Bengaluru is second district in India to vaccinate all eligible population," Karnataka State Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

The 1-crore mark was touched around 1.30 pm and crossed 2-crore mark around 5 pm.

"Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19. [sic]" Prime Minister Modi had tweeted earlier.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 9:24 [IST]