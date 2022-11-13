India isn’t weak anymore, we will give a befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath Singh

Lack of development in J&K for decades was one of the reasons behind rise of terrorism: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured the Nation that the Armed Forces are fully equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on India.

Addressing an event in Jhajjar, Haryana Singh asserted that safeguarding national interests is the main focus of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military is being armed with state-of-the-art and indigenously-developed weapons, equipment to protect the country from future challenges.

"India is no longer weak. We believe in peace, but if anyone tries to harm us, we will give a befitting reply. Our soldiers have proved this time and again. 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the bravery shown by our soldiers during the Galwan Valley incident are proof of our prowess & preparedness," said Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister commended the Prime Minister for transforming India's global image to an assertor from a mere listener, stating that the world now keenly listens to New Delhi. Highlighting that India is now among the top five economies of the world due to the Government's efforts, he hoped that the country will find itself in the top three in the times to come.

Rajnath Singh also stressed that the Government has taken inspiration from revolutionaries such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and is working to realise the aspirations of India while safeguarding its cultural heritage. He touched upon the 'Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal', the resolve of a 'New India', envisioned by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort this year.

The defence minister said, to get rid of the colonial mindset, the Government has taken a number of initiatives including renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path; installation of a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate premises; a new Indian Navy ensign inspired from Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and abolition of around 1,500 obsolete British-era laws.

Rajnath Singh rejected the views of Opposition on the presence of lotus flower in the logo of India's G-20 presidency in 2023, which was launched by the Prime Minister recently. He said lotus is the national flower, connected with India's cultural identity.

"PM released logo for G20. Logo had a Lotus. People say it's BJP symbol. There's a limit! Lotus was declared national flower in 1950 as it's India's cultural symbol. In 1857 struggle, freedom fighters fought with roti in one hand & lotus in another...," Rajnath said.

