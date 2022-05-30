India is 'vishwaguru' because of Indian gods: UP Minister

Lucknow, May 30: Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary on Monday said that Indian gods are its identity and the country attained the place of 'global powerhouse' through its gods. He claimed that there should not be any objection to "beautify" the places associated with these gods either by government, community, or organisation.

"Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, Mathura is birthplace of Lord Krishna, and Kashi (Varanasi) was created by Lord Shiv. It is because of these gods that India has its identity, and it is because of them that India has become a global powerhouse ('vishwaguru')," news agency PTI quoted UP's sugarcane development minister Chaudhary as saying.

"Today, the world is reading the Gita -- the lesson taught to Arjun by Lord Krishna. The entire world is getting a message from Lord Ram about how an ideal son, an ideal husband, an ideal brother, and an ideal friend should be," he said.

Chaudhary claimed that India has an opportunity to "secure" the Indian culture, which had been dismantled for 800-850 years.

On asking his views about the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi, he did not comment saying the matter is sub judice. "One thing I can categorically say is that surveys can be done for the other places, but as far as Mathura is concerned, there is no scope of any survey," Chaudhary said.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 16:59 [IST]