India in favour of international peace: Rajnath Singh on Ukraine crisis

New Delhi, Feb 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is in favour of a solution through talks, amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.

"India wants a solution through talks, and peace to be established. I am sure a solution will emerge following talks between Russian President Putin and US President Biden," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ukraine Crisis.

President Putin on Monday signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent", escalating the tension in the region and increasing fears of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. He also ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.

Voicing "deep concern" over the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into eastern Ukraine, India has told the UN Security Council that the immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions and said it was convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Monday night, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, "we have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation." "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region," he said.

India called for "restraint on all sides" and stressed that the immediate priority is "de-escalation of tensions" taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.