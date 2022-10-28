India hopes Musk's Twitter will comply with country's rules

The bird is freed: Elon Musk’s first tweet after the Twitter takeover

New Delhi, Oct 28: Responding to Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India expects it to comply with the country's rules and the ownership change of the social media platform won't change anything.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms. So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains," he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Tesla chief Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, ahead of a Friday deadline to complete the deal to purchase the social media network.

In a detailed statement, Musk explained his logic behind taking over the micro-blogging site.

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society," the statement said.

In his first tweet following the takeover, he said that the 'bird is freed.' The bird is the official logo of Twitter.

It may be recalled that Twitter had moved the Karnataka High Court against the government's orders on the takedown of posts and accounts following an escalation of a fight between the central government and the social media firm.

Modi government granted Twitter India "one last opportunity" to comply with the country's Information Technology Rules or risk losing its immunity as an intermediary.

