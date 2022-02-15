India hits out at OIC for commenting on Hijab row

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 15: India on Tuesday slammed Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "misleading" comments over the Hijab row, and said issues are resolved in the country in accordance with its constitutional framework as well as democratic ethos.

External affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi, in a statement, said that the OIC continues to be "hijacked" by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. "Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," Bagchi said.

"The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India," he added

"As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," he said. The spokesperson was replying to a query on the matter. In the wake of the dress code row in certain schools in Karnataka, the OIC general secretariat asked India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members.

A few days ago, India had responded to comments made by some foreign countries over the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, saying the issue is under "judicial examination" and motivated comments on the country's internal issues are not welcome.

Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement, "A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka is under judicial examination by Karnataka High Court...Motivated comments our internal issues aren't welcome."

It came after the US and Pakistan expressed their concern over the controversy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 22:07 [IST]