‘India has most independent judiciary’: Law Minister on CJI's rebuke to media

New Delhi, July 24: Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that "no judiciary in the world is as independent as India's."

His remark comes after Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana spoke about trial by the media in multiple cases.

"The comments made on the media trial by the CJI Ramana by electronic and social media are his observation as per the situation that exists in India and across the world...if anybody feels that way we can discuss this in the public domain and I don't want to comment on what he said right now," Rijiju told news agency ANI.

"Indian judges and judiciary are completely protected and I can say clearly that no judge or judiciary is as independent anywhere in the world as it is in India," he added.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday slammed the electronic media, saying it is doing a disservice to democracy by running "agenda-driven" debates".

Speaking at an event, he said, "Of late, we see media running Kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide." Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy.

"Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases. We see the media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide," he at an academic event in Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 8:21 [IST]