India has independent defence policy under PM Modi: Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the Indian paramilitary forces and said that the country now has an independent policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking at the 18th investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), Shah pointed out the key role played by the force in erstwhile East Pakistan.

"In erstwhile east Pakistan, human rights were being abused. Women were being tortured. BSF troops played a crucial role at the time. Now, Bangladesh is an independent nation. Rustamji (BSF founder Khusro Faramurz Rustamji) oversaw the operation," the Home Minister said.

"Border security is national security. We have many challenges. I have complete faith in our paramilitary forces. Under PM Modi, we have an independent defence policy, which warned those challenging our sovereignty of response in the same language," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 14:54 [IST]