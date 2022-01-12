India has everything needed to be hub for medical tourism: PM Modi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India had 387 medical colleges in 2014 and it has gone up to 596 in 2022.

Ater virtually inaugurating 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, he said, "In 2014, our country had 387 medical colleges. In the last seven years only, this number has gone up to 596 medical colleges. There were only seven AIIMS in the country before 2014 but now, the number of AIIMS approved has increased to 22."

The PM added that in the coming years, he envisions India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care as the country has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism and he urged the medical fraternity to look at telemedicine as well.

Speaking about the Tamil language, PM Modi said, "I have always been fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language and culture. One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the world's oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 17:08 [IST]