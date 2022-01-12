YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India has everything needed to be hub for medical tourism: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India had 387 medical colleges in 2014 and it has gone up to 596 in 2022.

    India has everything needed to be hub for medical tourism: PM Modi

    Ater virtually inaugurating 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, he said, "In 2014, our country had 387 medical colleges. In the last seven years only, this number has gone up to 596 medical colleges. There were only seven AIIMS in the country before 2014 but now, the number of AIIMS approved has increased to 22."

    The PM added that in the coming years, he envisions India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care as the country has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism and he urged the medical fraternity to look at telemedicine as well.

    Speaking about the Tamil language, PM Modi said, "I have always been fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language and culture. One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the world's oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations."

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india narendra modi tamil nadu

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X