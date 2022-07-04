India guiding world in fourth industrial revolution: PM Modi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution and Gujarat is leading in this regard.

Addressing the gathering at the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, the PM said, "With the passage of time, the country which does not adopt modern technology, time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a victim of this during the Third Industrial Revolution. But today we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0. The Prime Minister praised Gujarat for taking the lead in this regard also,"

He remembered the condition of India 10 years ago when people used to be in long queues to get their birth certificates, for bill payment, ration, admissions, result and banks. "India has removed all these lines by getting online. So many services like, life certificate, reservation, banking etc., have become accessible, fast and affordable. Similarly, through technology, under Direct Benefit Transfer, more than 23 lakh crore rupees have been directly transferred in the accounts of the beneficiaries, in the last 8 years," he said.

"Due to this technology, 2 lakh 23 thousand crore rupees of the country have been saved from falling into the wrong hands", he added, emphasizing the role of Digital India in curbing corruption.

He said Digital India has brought the government to the doorsteps and phones of the citizens. More than 1.25 lakh Common Service Centres and Grameen Stores are now taking e-commerce to rural India, he said. Similarly, property documents for rural properties are being provided by the use of technology.

During the programme, he also launched multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups. He also announced the first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Minister, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state ministers, people's representatives, startups, and other stakeholders of the sector were among those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said today's programme gives a glimpse of continuously modernizing India in the 21st century. Through Digital India, India has exemplified how revolutionary the correct use of technology is for the growth of humanity. "I am glad that this campaign, which started eight years ago, has been expanding itself with the changing times", he said.

On the use of technology during the pandemic the Prime Minister said that the power that Digital India has created in the country in the last eight years has helped India a lot in combating the Corona global pandemic. "We have transferred thousands of crores of rupees to the bank accounts of crores of women, farmers, labourers of the country at a single click. With the help of One Nation One Ration Card, we have ensured free ration to more than 80 crore countrymen. We have run the world's largest and most efficient covid vaccination and covid relief program. Through our Cowin platform about 200 vaccine doses have been administered and certificates given,"

The Prime Minister spoke about the focus of skilling, upskill and reskilling the 14-15 lakh youths for Industry 4.0 in the coming 4-5 years. He said "be it space, mapping, drones, gaming and animation, many such sectors which are going to expand the future of digital technology, they have been opened for innovation. Provisions like IN-SPACe and new drone policy will give new energy to India's tech potential in the coming years in this decade."

The Prime Minister stated, "Today, India is working on the target of taking electronics manufacturing to more than $ 300 billion in the next three-four years. India wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker. Investment is rapidly increasing in India to increase production of semiconductors".

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that Digital India Campaign will keep on adding new dimensions to itself and will keep serving the citizens of the country.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 20:01 [IST]