    India Global Week 2020 Highlights: 'This is new India and presents massive opportunities', says PM

    By
    |

    2020-07-09New Delhi, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the India Global Week 2020. The event is being attended by 5,000 participants from over 30 nations.

    Modi has recounted the steps taken by the government so far to revive Indian economy. There are opportunities in India's sunrise industries and we are opening our doors to global investors.

    The event is one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation and as been themed, Be the Revival: India and a Better New World. The event would discuss ways to boost the virus hit economy.

    Here are the Highlights:

    • With an increased focus on peoples' healthy we are equally focusing on the revival of the economy
    • Every penny has reached beneficiaries directly. Free cooking gas, cash in bank accounts, free food grains have reached the people says PM Modi. This will re-energise the rural economy and also create durable infrastructure in the rural areas
    • History has shown India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic
    • India is a land of opportunities. We are rolling out the red carpet for investors. Come to India and invest
    • India's tech and start up sector is vibrant. The pandemic has shown that India's Pharma industry is an asset for both India and the world. It has helped reducing the cost for developing countries
    • India will scale up the production of the vaccine once available
    • India is ready to what ever it can do for global good and prosperity. The is an India that is Reforming, performing and transforming
    • Aatmanirbhar Bharat not about being self-contained or closed to the world; it is about being self-sustaining, self-generating
    • This is an India which is reforming, performing and transforming

