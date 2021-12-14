India Global Forum UAE 2021 to be held in Dubai on Dec 13-14, 2021

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

UAE/India, December 14: India Global Forum today announced that India Global Forum UAE 2021 will be organised in Dubai on December 13 and 14, 2021. The two-day event, to be hosted at Taj Dubai, and co-hosted by the Embassy of the UAE - New Delhi and Consulate General of India, Dubai, will see participation from lawmakers, government officials and senior leaders of Unicorns from India and the UAE. The event will showcase opportunities to build dynamic alliances with world-beating talent, technology, and business partnerships for lasting global impact. The event will also highlight the journeys and ambitions of Unicorns from India and the UAE. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at IndiaGlobalForum.Com.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Ladwa, India Global Forum Founder said, "We are hugely excited about delivering, as always, the most engaging event with both excellent physical and cutting-edge virtual interactions across the two days, including high-impact networking, mainstage high-profile speaker interactions, and special sessions such as 'Diplomacy for Business, Unleashing Unicorns, and Untapped Africa'."

High profile speakers at India Global Forum UAE 2021 include:

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India

H.E Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Government of UAE

Sunjay Sudhir Ambassador of India to UAE Government of India

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Government of India

The full list of speakers can be accessed here IndiaGlobalForumUAE2021Speakers.

Key Themes of India Global Forum UAE 2021 include:

Special Focus: Unicorns

Boosting Innovation Opportunities

UAE as a Springboard for India's Global Growth

Expanding Regional Partnerships - Engaging with Africa

Disruptive Outcomes in the Financial Sector

New Frontiers in Financial Services

Boardrooms of the Future

India-UAE-Israel: New Opportunities in a New Geopolitical Era

Accelerating Climate Finance Transformation - Reflections on COP26

Global Disruptors Series

The Mind of Modi

Licence to Skill

For more information on the event, click here: IndiaGlobalForum.

About India Global Forum (IGF)

IGF - brought to you by London-headquartered India Inc. Group - is the agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders. It offers a selection of platforms that international corporates and policymakers can leverage to interact with stakeholders in their sectors and geographies of strategic importance. Our platforms range from large global events to invite-only, intimate conversations and analysis, interviews and thought leadership through our media assets.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:10 [IST]