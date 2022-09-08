India, France propose designating two Pak terrorists at UN, but will they face the Chinese block

India

While the US is likely to back India, a big question mark would be on China which has in the past vetoed India's proposals when it came to designated terrorists from Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 08: France is co-sponsoring a proposal with India to declare two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists as global terrorists by the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee.

The two terrorists are Ali Kashif Jan and Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir. It may be recalled that both of them had been designated as terrorists under the UAPA by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 12.

The move by India came after it was found that Alamgir had played a key role in the Pulwama terror strike in 2019. Not only did he raise funds for the attack, but also co-conspired where the infiltration was concerned. He has also been instrumental in other infiltration bids and coordinating attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He hails from Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Jan a resident of Charasadda in Pakistan is a commander of the outfit. His role in the Pathankot attack of 2016 had cropped up during investigations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which probed the attack, said that he had not only co-conspired, but had also raised funds for the attack. His role in launching infiltration bids into Jammu and Kashmir have also come to light several times.

While India and France have moved this proposal, the two Pakistani terrorists will be designated as global terrorists only if none of the five permanent members exercise a veto. While the US is likely to back India, a big question mark would be on China which has in the past vetoed India's proposals when it came to designated terrorists from Pakistan.

All eyes would also be on Russia which is now an ally of China. The UK, on the other hand, has close ties with Pakistan, so a question mark on that country's decision would also need to be seen.

China has on numerous occasions vetoed India's proposals to designate global terrorists. In 2019 China had blocked designating Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Officials explain to OneIndia that it is not just bilateral. China has called Pakistan an all-weather friend, while Azhar the man himself had called China 'the almighty'. Apart from these aspects and the fact that Azhar guards China's assets in Pakistan, it is also to ensure that India does not become supreme in the region.

China would not like India having its say in the UN. China has also been instrumental in blocking India's NSG bid several times. It is a case of being supreme and throwing its clout around, says an informed officer in New Delhi. The officer says that although all nations say it openly that the war against terror is important, the fact of the matter is that all are divided in their approach. There are different equations at play.

