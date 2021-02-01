India expresses deep concerns over developments in Myanmar

Did Myanmar refer to China as foreign power supplying arms to terror groups?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: India's foreign ministry said that it was deeply concerned over the developments in Myanmar.

We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the statement also read.

Aung San Suu Kyi detained, Myanmar military declares one year emergency

Early Monday, a military coup took place in Myanmar and State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, report said. The military has declared a one year emergency.

Phone and internet access to Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party could not be reached, reports also said.

The lawmakers were to gather on Monday in the capital Naypyitaw for the first session of Parliament since last year's election. There has been tension lingering over the recent comments by the military that were widely seen as threatening a coup.