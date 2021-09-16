India exceeds average daily vaccines of 18 countries

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: With the administration of 64,51,423 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 76.57 Cr (76,57,17,137) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 77,22,914sessions, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, India has exceeded the average daily vaccination of 18 major countries in the world. The recovery of 38,303 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,25,60,474. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.64%.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,79,761tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.77 Cr (54,77,01,729) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.93% remains less than 3% for the last 83 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.94%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 17 days and below 5% for 100 consecutive days now.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 13:01 [IST]