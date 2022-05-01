India does not dream of its own rise at cost of others, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India does not dream of its own rise at the cost of others and the welfare of the entire humanity is linked with the country's progress.

Addressing Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre (SMCC), Canada via a video message, PM Modi remembered the affection and love of Indian origin people during his 2015 visit, in particular. "This statue of Sardar Patel in Sanatan Mandir will not only strengthen our cultural values but will also become a symbol of the relationship between the two countries", the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on the depth of Indian ethos and values in the diaspora, the Prime Minister said that Indians might live anywhere in the world for any number of generations but their Indianness and loyalty towards India never diminishes.

Indians, the Prime Minister said, work with full dedication and integrity for the county of their domicile and carry their democratic values and sense of duty with them. This is because "India is not only a nation but also an idea, it is also a culture. India is that higher level thought- which talks of 'VasudhaivKutumbakam'. India does not dream of its own upliftment at the cost of the detriment of others."

The Prime Minister said that the Sanatan Mandir in Canada or any other country enriches the values of that country also. When Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated in Canada, that is a celebration of shared democratic values. "I believe, this celebration of the Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence will give an opportunity to the people of Canada to understand India more closely", he added.

Calling the location and statue of Sardar Patel there a broad picture of New India, the Prime Minister said that the freedom fighters dreamt of an India that would be modern and progressive and, also, deeply connected with its thinking, philosophy and its roots. That is why, said the Prime Minister, in newly Independent India, Sardar Patel restored the Somnath temple to commemorate the legacy of thousands of years.

"Today, during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are rededicating ourselves to the pledge of creating a New India of Sardar Patel's dream and 'Statue of Unity' is a major inspiration in that", the Prime Minister emphasized. Replica of 'Statue of Unity' in Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre means that India's Amrit pledges are not confined to boundaries of India. This pledge is spreading globally connecting the world, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated global dimension of the Amrit pledges and said when we talk of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, we talk of opening new possibilities of progress of the world. Similarly, in Yoga's propagation, a feeling of everyone being disease-free is inherent. In issues like sustainable development and climate change, India is representing entire humanity. "Our hard work is not just for us. Welfare of entire humanity is linked with India's progress", The Prime Minister emphasised and concluded by calling for an enhanced role of Indian diaspora in taking this message forward.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 22:18 [IST]