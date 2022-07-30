India Covid tally remains above 20,000-mark for 3rd straight day with 20,408 fresh cases

Munroe Island: A sinking land that gets Instagram likes but is forgotten in reality

New Delhi, July 30: India's daily Covid tally on Saturday remained above the 20,000-mark for the third consecutive day with 20,408 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - taking the total tally to 4,39,79,730.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,312 with 54 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

