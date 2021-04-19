India's Corona Vaccination Drive Phase 3: States can buy Covid vaccines directly from manufacturers

COVID-19: Everyone above 18 years of age can get vaccinated from May 1

New Delhi, Apr 19: Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing from May 1, the central government on Monday said states can buy Covid vaccines directly from manufacturers, who can release up to 50 per cent of their supply for this purpose at a pre-declared price.

"Vaccine manufacturers will supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to the state government and in the open market, the government said in its order.

"Vaccine manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to State government and in open market, before 1 May. Based on this price, State governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers," it added.

"Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Govt. of India channel. Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. The eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, which is everyone above the age of 18," it further said.

"The division of vaccine supply 50% to Government of India and 50% to other than Government of India channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country. However Government of India will allow the imported fully ready to use vaccines to be entirely utilized in the other than Government of India channel," the government order said,

Government of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on the criteria of extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria and will affect the criteria negatively.

Based on the above criteria, State-wise quota would be decided and communicated to the States adequately in advance.

This policy would come into effect from 1st May 2021 and will be reviewed from time to time.