India condemns terror attack on hotel in Somalia

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 20: India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed 12 people.

According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday. "India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism,"

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," Bagchi said.