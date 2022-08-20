India
    India condemns terror attack on hotel in Somalia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 20: India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack on a luxury hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu that reportedly killed 12 people.

    Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs

    According to reports, al-Shabab militants carried out the attack on Friday. "India strongly condemns the attack on Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu and expresses heartfelt condolences to the victims & families of this cowardly act of terrorism,"

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "India stands with the Government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism," Bagchi said.

    X