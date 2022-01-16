YouTube
    India completes one year of Covid-19 vaccination drive; over 156 cr jab administered

    New Delhi, Jan 16: India completed one year of its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Sunday. Under the world's largest vaccination Drive, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.76 crore. More than 66 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in last 24 hrs.

    The vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus had begun last year on January 16, with the health care and frontline workers first in line to receive the vaccine dose. The vaccination drive was later expanded to citizens and people with comorbidities, and finally all above 18 plus.

    As per the Union Ministry of Health's data, cumulatively, 52,40,53,061 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls India's vaccination drive "the most successful in the world," on #1YearOfVaccination.

    X