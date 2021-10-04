India closing on to the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 90.79 Cr (90,79,32,861) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions.

The recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,31,21,247.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.89%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the Health Ministry said in a note.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 99 consecutive days now. 20,799 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

9,91,676 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.42 Cr (57,42,52,400) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.63% remains less than 3% for the last 101 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 2.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 35 days and below 5% for 118 consecutive days now, the ministry also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:31 [IST]