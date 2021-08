Celebrate festivals with caution, second Covid wave not yet over: Centre

Get COVID-19 test done at earliest on showing symptoms: BMC to Mumbaikars

India clocks 46,759 Covid cases, 509 deaths in 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 28: India recorded 46,759 fresh covid cases, along with 509 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Of the 46,759 new COVID19 cases and 509 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 32,801 COVID positive cases and 179 deaths yesterday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 9:41 [IST]