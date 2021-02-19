India-China troop disengagement complete at Pangong Lake

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The troop disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies on both sides of the Pangong Lake has been completed.

The Indian government had reiterated earlier this week that the military commander level talks would be held within 48 hours after the complete disengagement at Pangong Tso.

India and China will hold the 10th round of Corps Commander level talks at 10 am tomorrow on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Moldo.

10th India-China military commander level talks tomorrow: Depsang Plains to be focus

Sources tell OneIndia that the talks would focus extensively on the disengagement at the other friction points.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that both countries have agreed to convene the10th round senior commander level talks after the disengagement at Pangong Tso is complete. The next level of talks would focus on the remaining issues.

Sources say that the next round of talks would focus extensively on the disengagement at the Depsang Plains. The issues at the friction points will be taken up one by one and talks would continue until the complete disengagement takes place, the source also said.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army released video clips and photographs of the Chinese troops withdrawing from Pangong Tso area. The visuals released were from the Pangong Tso and Kailash Range area on the lake's south bank.