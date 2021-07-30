On India-China border row, Army Chief says legacy issues to be resolved through mutual consent

Next on agenda of India-China will be disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs

India, China to hold 12th round of military talks tomorrow at Moldo; Focus on disengagement at Gogra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 30: India and China will hold 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks

at Moldo on the Chinese side tomorrow at 10:30 am to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

China had earlier suggested holding military talks on July 26 but India asked Beijing to work out fresh dates as the Indian Army would be celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas, they added.

According to reports, the Indian and Chinese sides are expected to discuss disengagement from existing friction points in Depsang plains, Gogra and hot springs in the next round of meetings of the military commanders.

Earlier on April 9, Armies of India and China held the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

There was no visible forward movement in disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points as the Chinese side did not show flexibility in their approach on it at the 11th round of military talks.

Last month, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said that there can be no de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian Army is prepared for all contingencies in the region.

Gen Naravane also said that India is dealing with China in a "firm" and "non-escalatory" manner to ensure the sanctity of its claims in eastern Ladakh and that it was even open to initiating confidence-building measures.

India has been insisting on complete disengagement in remaining friction points to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh.