India-China standoff: Positives emerge, but we are still several weeks away from a resolution

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: While there were some positives following the third round of military level talks between India and China, officials say that it may take a couple of weeks more before the entire issue is resolved.

Following the violent skirmish on Monday, both sides have since obeyed the rules of engagement. This has in fact reduced any chance of an escalation. Moreover there has also no night fighter operations by the Chinese PLA Air Force on Thursday.

The talks on Thursday were fruitful, but the key to the resolution is that it be implemented on the ground as well, an official told OneIndia. The Chinese remain fully deployed in Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous Region, with missile, air and artillery support.

With an intention of imparting pressure on the Indian Army to back off in Eastern Ladakh, the PLA Air Force has activated its bases in both the Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous

Region and made a show of strength in the Aksai Chin area.

The official cited above says that the agreements during the talks must be translated to the ground at any cost. With such a build up, if the the resolutions do not translate to the ground, then a military accident could not be ruled out.

We need to keep talking and ensure that it is fruitful, the officer said while adding that as per the Indian Intelligence assessment, the Chinese have hardly moved as per the de-escalation rules laid down during the talks that were held on June 6.

India is confident that it would take some more weeks for a resolution at Point 14, Patrolling Point 15 and Patrolling Point 17. However for the stand off to end at the Pangong Tso will take longer to resolve.

Meanwhile the third round of talks between the military officials of India and China made headway. The deadlock was broken after the violent clashes on Monday left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The Indian team was led by Major General Abhijit Bapat and the talks with his Chinese counterpart was held at Patrolling Point 14 at the Galwan Valley. Another rounds of talks are scheduled to be held today.

An official said that there was no major headway made during the meetings that were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, Thursday's meeting was a fruitful one. The deadlock was broken as several issues were agreed upon. There are more issues and these would be taken up in the meetings to come.

Meanwhile, the Army in a statement said that no soldier involved in the violent face-off was missing in action. The clarification came in the wake of reports stating taht 10 soldiers were missing and had been in Chinese custody.

On Wednesday, the two sides discussed ways to implement the disengagement of troops from the region as agreed to during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

Sending a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wanted peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the death toll on the Chinese side was over 300.

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of the eastern Ladakh since May 5 when the two sides clashed on the bank of the Pangong Tso.

After the standoff began, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops would adopt a firm approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.