For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
India-China standoff LIVE: In PM Modi's address to nation, no word on border dispute
India
New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation where he highlighted significant points on the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed several people's lives. During his address, PM Modi did not mention a word over the India-China standoff where as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in Galwan Valley.
Here are the highlights:
Newest First Oldest First
We want to stress that Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations. Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson
As TikTok grew in popularity in India and other markets, the app also drew a lot of criticism, mainly from the lawmakers. Several controversies rocked the social media app in the market. In 2018, TikTok was banned in Indonesia for containing “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”.
French defence minister Florence Parly yesterday wrote to her Indian counterpart, Shri Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Expressing deep sorrow, she wrote, "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."
READ MORE