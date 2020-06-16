India-China standoff LIVE: In PM Modi's address to nation, no word on border dispute

French defence minister Florence Parly yesterday wrote to her Indian counterpart, Shri Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Expressing deep sorrow, she wrote, "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."