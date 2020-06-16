  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE: In PM Modi's address to nation, no word on border dispute

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation where he highlighted significant points on the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed several people's lives. During his address, PM Modi did not mention a word over the India-China standoff where as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in Galwan Valley.

    narendra modi

    Here are the highlights:

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:04 PM, 30 Jun
    Address to nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins
    3:50 PM, 30 Jun
    An India ban on dozens of Chinese apps following a border clash between the two nations has possibly derailed a billion India expansion plan of China's ByteDance, while also sparking an uproar from users of its popular TikTok video app.
    3:38 PM, 30 Jun
    An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that "China has been adamant and will never change", and the need is to forget the past, tackle the fresh crisis and create a new future for the country.
    3:29 PM, 30 Jun
    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Francois Delattre, via a video link on Monday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewed the progress of their multi-faceted cooperation.
    3:24 PM, 30 Jun
    Following the meeting the Ministry of External Affairs had said that both sides would continue both military and diplomatic contacts to resolve the issue. The MEA said that the talks had taken place in a cordial atmosphere.
    3:14 PM, 30 Jun
    The Shiv Sena today said people were fed up of the war of words between the BJP and Congress over the border standoff with China, and the government should focus on handling the row with the neighbouring country and the coronavirus crisis.
    3:06 PM, 30 Jun
    China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on India banning Chinese apps
    2:57 PM, 30 Jun
    The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country's Han majority to have more children.
    2:48 PM, 30 Jun
    Almost all the companies, ranging from Maruti to Hyundai to Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, will be impacted and so would be two-wheeler makers like Hero Moto.
    2:44 PM, 30 Jun
    Indian and Chinese militaries on Tuesday held another round of Lt General-level talks with a focus on finalising modalities for disengagement of troops from several friction points in eastern Ladakh.
    2:34 PM, 30 Jun
    The Chinese side seems to have come prepared for the deployment as their troops deployed in the Galwan river valley bed are wearing water-proof clothes which allows them to step in the icy water there.
    2:24 PM, 30 Jun
    As the water-flow has increased in the Galwan river, the Indian Security forces are now feeling the need for specialised waterproof clothing for the troops deployed there in a standoff position with China.
    2:19 PM, 30 Jun
    The government has begun consultations at the highest level to decide on the use of 5G technology.
    2:14 PM, 30 Jun
    The scheduled telephonic talk between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and American Defence Secretary Mark Esper not to be held today. It is being rescheduled for a later date: Defence Ministry Officials
    1:59 PM, 30 Jun
    We want to stress that Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations. Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson
    1:46 PM, 30 Jun
    Chinese short-video making app TikTok and Helo said they are in the process of complying with the government's order.
    1:37 PM, 30 Jun
    Today, the talks are being held in Chushul on the Indian. The Indian side will tell the Chinese to pullback its troops from the various friction points. India would also demand the restoration of status quo ante.
    1:27 PM, 30 Jun
    While there has been no violent clash or any skirmish since the June 15, Galwan Valley incident, tensions are high. In fact that there has been no disengagement and officials familiar with the matter in New Delhi, tell OneIndia that baby steps are being taken.
    1:24 PM, 30 Jun
    The major talking point between the military commanders of India and China is around disengagement and physical distancing.
    1:22 PM, 30 Jun
    The Navy has increased its surveillance missions and beefed up operational deployment in the Indian Ocean region in the wake of India's seven-week bitter border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.
    1:10 PM, 30 Jun
    As TikTok grew in popularity in India and other markets, the app also drew a lot of criticism, mainly from the lawmakers. Several controversies rocked the social media app in the market. In 2018, TikTok was banned in Indonesia for containing “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”.
    12:59 PM, 30 Jun
    The Punjab government will check on the “involvement” of China in an Indian firm selected to deliver smartphones to be given to youths as part of the Congress’ poll promise before taking a final call on whether or not to proceed with it, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said.
    12:53 PM, 30 Jun
    The reason why TikTok is banned in India but not PUBG is because the game was developed by an arm of South Korean video game maker Bluehole. It was only after the game's popularity that Chinese giant Tencent Holdings became its distributor.
    12:44 PM, 30 Jun
    The Indian TV channels also can be accessed through IP TV as of now. And ExpressVPN has not been working in the Communist state for the past two days on the iPhone as well as desktops.
    12:33 PM, 30 Jun
    French defence minister Florence Parly yesterday wrote to her Indian counterpart, Shri Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. Expressing deep sorrow, she wrote, "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."
    12:17 PM, 30 Jun
    French Defence Minister Florence Parly yesterday wrote to her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, condoling the death of twenty Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley
    12:09 PM, 30 Jun
    Indian newspapers, websites not accessible in China. Though Chinese newspapers and websites continue to be accessible in India. People in China can only access the Indian media websites with VPN server.
    11:59 AM, 30 Jun
    Indians have rushed to download social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok. The app is witnessing nearly 1 lakh downloads and over 2 million views per hour.
    11:55 AM, 30 Jun
    The Indian side will tell the Chinese to pullback its troops from the various friction points. India would also demand the restoration of status quo ante.
    11:40 AM, 30 Jun
    The meeting is being held for the first time at Chushul, unlike the first two that were held at Mould.
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue