India-China standoff LIVE: Officials from both sides expected to have another round of talks today

New Delhi, July 10: With India once again rejecting China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on Friday.

According to reports, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India remained convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue. He further went on to say that the country is committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Newest First Oldest First China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday completed moving back its troops from the face-off sites in Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh in line with the understanding reached with the Indian Army. They have already pulled back troops from the friction points in Galwan Valley. Galwan Valley was the site of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese armies on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35. While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector. The military commanders will have another round of talks to complete the verification process. Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has noted some inaccurate and uninformed comments about the process of disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies. He spelt out the position of the government that China’s claim on the Galwan valley were exaggerated and untenable and that the LAC must be strictly respected and observed as it was the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas. A statement that was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the talks between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi did not make a subtle reference to Beijing’s claim of sovereignty on the Galwan Valley. India has rejected China’s claim on the Galwan Valley as exaggerated and untenable. Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC At an online media briefing, he said the Line of Actual Control (LAC) must be strictly respected and observed as it is the basis for peace and tranquillity in border areas. Indians reduced usage of Chinese apps following death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, even before the government banned 59 of those apps, data released by Nielsen Media showed on Thursday. Germany's domestic intelligence agency is warning consumers that personal data they provide to Chinese payment companies or other tech firms could end up in the hands of China's government. Corps Commander-level talks to be held between the armies of India and China after the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination to be held tomorrow: Top Government sources to ANI Vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by India & China,& their troops won't come there. Second round of disengagement will focus on talks about moving back to permanent locations as per discussions between NSA Doval & spl representative from China: Top Govt sources to ANI Chinese Army has already moved back by around kilometres in the other friction points including Galwan valley, Hot Springs & Patrolling Point-15. Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks: Top Govt sources to ANI NSA Doval, Wang Yi agreed the two sides should work together to avoid any incident in future that could disturb peace in border areas: MEA In talks with Chinese Foreign Minister, NSA Ajit Doval conveyed India's position on developments along LAC including in Galwan valley: MEA India is strongly committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA on situation in eastern Ladakh LAC must be strictly respected and observed as this is basis for peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA on eastern Ladakh situation While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector. Its troops remain fully deployed in the depth areas of Xinjiang and Tibet. The military commanders will have another round of talks to complete the verification process. While no schedule has been decided as yet, the meeting when held would also discuss the further course of action. The disengagement is complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17, sources have confirmed to OneIndia. On the northern banks of Pangong Tso, the source said that there has been more thinning of the PLA troops at Finger 4. The disengagement between India and China has been completed at Patrolling Point 17, Hot Springs. In all, the two sides have had three meetings between military corps commanders on June 6, 22 and 30 and two meetings of the WMCC on June 5 and 24. The spokesperson did not share details of the disengagement or the protocols that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was following to pull back troops and armament. “Following the consensus reached at the commander-level talks, China, India border troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the frontline in the Galwan Valley and other areas,” foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Thursday. The Chinese foreign ministry added that Beijing will have a new round of dialogue with New Delhi under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) as part of continuing dialogue. The situation along the western sector of the disputed Sino-India border was “improving”, China said on Thursday. In total, we are making 17 bridges, of which 6 have been completed, 5 of them will be completed by next month & others will be completed by March 2021. So, all bridges are being made much before time: BRO Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh Commenting on India-China border tension, which is apparently easing as Chinese troops have retreated from flashpoint locations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that India has done its best to respond to China's "incredibly aggressive actions." Indian and Chinese armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process once the dismantling of temporary infrastructure and withdrawal of troops by China are completed in the friction points in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan. There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods. There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same. The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control. Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation. Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.'' Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation. Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said. "Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions. The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation. दो मुखी राजनीति



मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है



मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?



और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं



छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020 Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest. Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture. "Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh. The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.” The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred. The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control. The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. "Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.



Jai Hind!! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 16, 2020 Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel. "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.