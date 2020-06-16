  • search
    India-China standoff LIVE: Officials from both sides expected to have another round of talks today

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: With India once again rejecting China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on Friday.

    India-China standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi

    According to reports, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India remained convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue. He further went on to say that the country is committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Here are the highlights:

    10:05 AM, 10 Jul
    China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday completed moving back its troops from the face-off sites in Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh in line with the understanding reached with the Indian Army. They have already pulled back troops from the friction points in Galwan Valley.
    9:58 AM, 10 Jul
    Galwan Valley was the site of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese armies on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.
    9:48 AM, 10 Jul
    While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector.
    9:34 AM, 10 Jul
    The military commanders will have another round of talks to complete the verification process.
    9:17 AM, 10 Jul
    Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has noted some inaccurate and uninformed comments about the process of disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies. He spelt out the position of the government that China’s claim on the Galwan valley were exaggerated and untenable and that the LAC must be strictly respected and observed as it was the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas.
    8:56 AM, 10 Jul
    A statement that was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the talks between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi did not make a subtle reference to Beijing’s claim of sovereignty on the Galwan Valley.
    8:41 AM, 10 Jul
    India has rejected China’s claim on the Galwan Valley as exaggerated and untenable.
    8:35 AM, 10 Jul
    Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC
    8:18 AM, 10 Jul
    At an online media briefing, he said the Line of Actual Control (LAC) must be strictly respected and observed as it is the basis for peace and tranquillity in border areas.
    12:27 AM, 10 Jul
    Indians reduced usage of Chinese apps following death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, even before the government banned 59 of those apps, data released by Nielsen Media showed on Thursday.
    9:01 PM, 9 Jul
    Germany's domestic intelligence agency is warning consumers that personal data they provide to Chinese payment companies or other tech firms could end up in the hands of China's government.
    9:01 PM, 9 Jul
    Corps Commander-level talks to be held between the armies of India and China after the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination to be held tomorrow: Top Government sources to ANI
    9:00 PM, 9 Jul
    Vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by India & China,& their troops won't come there. Second round of disengagement will focus on talks about moving back to permanent locations as per discussions between NSA Doval & spl representative from China: Top Govt sources to ANI
    9:00 PM, 9 Jul
    Chinese Army has already moved back by around kilometres in the other friction points including Galwan valley, Hot Springs & Patrolling Point-15. Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks: Top Govt sources to ANI
    6:51 PM, 9 Jul
    NSA Doval, Wang Yi agreed the two sides should work together to avoid any incident in future that could disturb peace in border areas: MEA
    6:50 PM, 9 Jul
    In talks with Chinese Foreign Minister, NSA Ajit Doval conveyed India's position on developments along LAC including in Galwan valley: MEA
    6:50 PM, 9 Jul
    India is strongly committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA on situation in eastern Ladakh
    6:50 PM, 9 Jul
    LAC must be strictly respected and observed as this is basis for peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA on eastern Ladakh situation
    4:30 PM, 9 Jul
    While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector. Its troops remain fully deployed in the depth areas of Xinjiang and Tibet.
    4:22 PM, 9 Jul
    The military commanders will have another round of talks to complete the verification process. While no schedule has been decided as yet, the meeting when held would also discuss the further course of action.
    4:11 PM, 9 Jul
    The disengagement is complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17, sources have confirmed to OneIndia. On the northern banks of Pangong Tso, the source said that there has been more thinning of the PLA troops at Finger 4.
    4:05 PM, 9 Jul
    The disengagement between India and China has been completed at Patrolling Point 17, Hot Springs.
    3:56 PM, 9 Jul
    In all, the two sides have had three meetings between military corps commanders on June 6, 22 and 30 and two meetings of the WMCC on June 5 and 24.
    3:37 PM, 9 Jul
    The spokesperson did not share details of the disengagement or the protocols that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was following to pull back troops and armament.
    3:26 PM, 9 Jul
    “Following the consensus reached at the commander-level talks, China, India border troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the frontline in the Galwan Valley and other areas,” foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Thursday.
    3:19 PM, 9 Jul
    The Chinese foreign ministry added that Beijing will have a new round of dialogue with New Delhi under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) as part of continuing dialogue.
    3:04 PM, 9 Jul
    The situation along the western sector of the disputed Sino-India border was “improving”, China said on Thursday.
    2:49 PM, 9 Jul
    In total, we are making 17 bridges, of which 6 have been completed, 5 of them will be completed by next month & others will be completed by March 2021. So, all bridges are being made much before time: BRO Director General Lieutenant General Harpal Singh
    2:32 PM, 9 Jul
    Commenting on India-China border tension, which is apparently easing as Chinese troops have retreated from flashpoint locations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that India has done its best to respond to China's "incredibly aggressive actions."
    2:20 PM, 9 Jul
    Indian and Chinese armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process once the dismantling of temporary infrastructure and withdrawal of troops by China are completed in the friction points in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.
