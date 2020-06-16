YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE: Another joint secretary-level meeting soon, says Centre

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border is expected to be scheduled soon, confirmed Minister of External Affairs on Thursday.

    Indian Army

    The fourth round of meeting of senior commanders was held on July 14 where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

    Here are the highlights:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:31 AM, 24 Jul
    He said China's military had became "stronger and more menacing" and the approach to Beijing should be "distrust and verify," adapting President Ronald Reagan's "trust but verify" mantra about the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
    9:30 AM, 24 Jul
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China.
    8:16 AM, 24 Jul
    India has made it clear that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border area is the basis of the bilateral relationship. New Delhi further said that a meeting of the Working Mechanism Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to soon.
    8:15 AM, 24 Jul
    India has said that it sincerely expects China to work with it for complete disengagement and de-escalation and also full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.
    9:25 PM, 23 Jul
    As Prime Minister Modi noted, this is an era of development, and the era of expansion has come to an end: India's Ambassador to Russia, B Venkatesh Varma
    9:24 PM, 23 Jul
    While India seeks to resolve these problems through dialogue, we've made it clear we won't do business with China as usual until there's complete disengagement of military forces along LAC & de-escalation in border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements: B Venkatesh Varma
    9:24 PM, 23 Jul
    India-China negotiating through diplomatic&military channels about situation on Line of Actual Control in border areas b/w the two countries. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar & NSA Ajit Doval have conducted talks with their Chinese counterparts: India Envoy to Russia,in an interview
    4:17 PM, 23 Jul
    Meanwhile there is complete disengagement only in two of the four friction points. The troops from both sides have stepped back at PP 14 and PP15. However at the PP17A there are still 50 troops on each side, less than a kilometre away from each other.
    4:16 PM, 23 Jul
    Both will also review the process of disengagement, an official informed OneIndia.
    4:16 PM, 23 Jul
    National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi are likely to hold talks to discuss a road map ahead and reduce tensions.
    4:06 PM, 23 Jul
    The WMCC meet scheduled tomorrow comes a day after it was reported that China has not pulled back troops from all the areas that it had intruded into Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May.
    4:03 PM, 23 Jul
    The Chinese and the Indian armies have agreed to not indiscriminately use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the friction points in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
    2:55 PM, 23 Jul
    "There are certainly economic costs China will bear," said Paul Staniland, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago.
    2:51 PM, 23 Jul
    They said the tensions have added to a sense of apprehension in the US, Europe and parts of Asia that China will engage in more aggressive behaviour in pursuit of its territorial interests, which in turn has raised the possibility of a serious and coordinated pushback by leading global players.
    2:26 PM, 23 Jul
    A variety of reasons like growing domestic discontent against President Xi Jinping's economic policies, his obsession to look strong and concerns about international legitimacy may be driving China's misadventures in eastern Ladakh and South China Sea, global strategic affairs experts said on Thursday.
    1:33 PM, 23 Jul
    We're clear about the challenges China poses not only for India but for the world. But we want to work with China. Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration. Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India
    1:06 PM, 23 Jul
    Commitments during Special Representatives' talks are welcomed. It is encouraging. There is de-escalation, tensions seem to ease: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India on India-China border issue
    11:03 AM, 23 Jul
    A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs likely to be held tomorrow, report ANI quoting sources.
    10:23 AM, 23 Jul
    The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, “How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am.”
    10:23 AM, 23 Jul
    In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- ‘how should India deal with China?’.
    9:31 AM, 23 Jul
    Expressing grave concerns over Chinese surveillance on every aspect of the organisations doing business with Beijing, Warner said the US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat from China.
    9:29 AM, 23 Jul
    Democratic Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in an interaction with members of the US India Security Council said China had emerged as a major problem for the US companies doing businesses in that country and intellectual theft was a big concern.
    9:29 AM, 23 Jul
    The US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat of Chinese surveillance, a top American Senator, who has made a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defense partner of Washington on a permanent basis, has said.
    8:31 AM, 23 Jul
    China's military provocations of India are unacceptable, and the peaceful resolution of their border standoff will help restore greater security to the Indo-Pacific region, the US said.
    8:26 AM, 23 Jul
    The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea.
    8:23 AM, 23 Jul
    The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control.
    8:23 AM, 23 Jul
    India and the US have intensified intelligence and military collaboration and cooperation at an unprecedented level, more so in the last month.
    12:04 AM, 23 Jul
    After several rounds of military talks, the Chinese have not held up their part in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with the Chinese on June 15.
    12:04 AM, 23 Jul
    "The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," ANI quoted its source as saying.
    12:03 AM, 23 Jul
    The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is not in a mood to de-escalate the situation along LAC. According to ANI report, China has continued the deployment of around 40,000 troops in its Ladakh front.
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue