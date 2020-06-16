India-China standoff LIVE: Another joint secretary-level meeting soon, says Centre

India

New Delhi, July 24: A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border is expected to be scheduled soon, confirmed Minister of External Affairs on Thursday.

The fourth round of meeting of senior commanders was held on July 14 where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

Here are the highlights:

Newest First Oldest First He said China's military had became "stronger and more menacing" and the approach to Beijing should be "distrust and verify," adapting President Ronald Reagan's "trust but verify" mantra about the Soviet Union in the 1980s. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday on "free nations" to triumph over the threat of what he said was a "new tyranny" from China. India has made it clear that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border area is the basis of the bilateral relationship. New Delhi further said that a meeting of the Working Mechanism Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to soon. India has said that it sincerely expects China to work with it for complete disengagement and de-escalation and also full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas. As Prime Minister Modi noted, this is an era of development, and the era of expansion has come to an end: India's Ambassador to Russia, B Venkatesh Varma While India seeks to resolve these problems through dialogue, we've made it clear we won't do business with China as usual until there's complete disengagement of military forces along LAC & de-escalation in border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements: B Venkatesh Varma India-China negotiating through diplomatic&military channels about situation on Line of Actual Control in border areas b/w the two countries. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar & NSA Ajit Doval have conducted talks with their Chinese counterparts: India Envoy to Russia,in an interview Meanwhile there is complete disengagement only in two of the four friction points. The troops from both sides have stepped back at PP 14 and PP15. However at the PP17A there are still 50 troops on each side, less than a kilometre away from each other. Both will also review the process of disengagement, an official informed OneIndia. National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi are likely to hold talks to discuss a road map ahead and reduce tensions. The WMCC meet scheduled tomorrow comes a day after it was reported that China has not pulled back troops from all the areas that it had intruded into Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May. The Chinese and the Indian armies have agreed to not indiscriminately use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the friction points in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "There are certainly economic costs China will bear," said Paul Staniland, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago. They said the tensions have added to a sense of apprehension in the US, Europe and parts of Asia that China will engage in more aggressive behaviour in pursuit of its territorial interests, which in turn has raised the possibility of a serious and coordinated pushback by leading global players. A variety of reasons like growing domestic discontent against President Xi Jinping's economic policies, his obsession to look strong and concerns about international legitimacy may be driving China's misadventures in eastern Ladakh and South China Sea, global strategic affairs experts said on Thursday. We're clear about the challenges China poses not only for India but for the world. But we want to work with China. Hong Kong was a serious violation of the joint declaration. Also, we've clear views on the South China Sea: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India Commitments during Special Representatives' talks are welcomed. It is encouraging. There is de-escalation, tensions seem to ease: Sir Philip Barton, British High Commissioner to India on India-China border issue A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs likely to be held tomorrow, report ANI quoting sources. The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, “How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am.” In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- ‘how should India deal with China?’. Expressing grave concerns over Chinese surveillance on every aspect of the organisations doing business with Beijing, Warner said the US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat from China. Democratic Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in an interaction with members of the US India Security Council said China had emerged as a major problem for the US companies doing businesses in that country and intellectual theft was a big concern. The US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat of Chinese surveillance, a top American Senator, who has made a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defense partner of Washington on a permanent basis, has said. China's military provocations of India are unacceptable, and the peaceful resolution of their border standoff will help restore greater security to the Indo-Pacific region, the US said. The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea. The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control. India and the US have intensified intelligence and military collaboration and cooperation at an unprecedented level, more so in the last month. After several rounds of military talks, the Chinese have not held up their part in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with the Chinese on June 15. "The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," ANI quoted its source as saying. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is not in a mood to de-escalate the situation along LAC. According to ANI report, China has continued the deployment of around 40,000 troops in its Ladakh front. The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan. There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods. There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same. The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control. Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation. Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.'' Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation. Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said. "Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions. The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation. दो मुखी राजनीति



मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है



मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?



और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं



छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020 Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest. Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture. "Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh. The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.” The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred. The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control. The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. "Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.



Jai Hind!! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 16, 2020 Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel. "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.