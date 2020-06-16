India-China standoff LIVE: It's a very tough situation, says Trump

India

New Delhi, June 21: Amid efforts to de-escalate tensions at the India-China border in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the Indian Air Force has reportedly flown in combat air patrols after information of Chinese incursions at multiple sites, according to reports.

Earlier on Friday, photos emerged on the internet of the Indian Air Force activity with Apache attack helicopters and the new MiG-29 fighter jets across the Leh-Ladakh skies. The IAF has also deployed its upgraded Chinook transport helicopters in the area, designed to carry M-777 artillery guns underslung beneath its fuselage, the NDTV report said.

Here are the live updates:

Newest First Oldest First ‘We released detained Chinese troops, Patrol Point 14 still under India’s control’: Union Minister Gen V K Singh United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there. : Trump India, China have come to blows and we are trying to help them out, says Trump The United states is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions, President Donald Trump said on Saturday. We may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. PM spoke on our behalf when he paid tribute to armed forces and assured India's interests will always be protected. We are very happy with the all-party meeting: Telangana Chief Minister's Office PM Narendra Modi’s remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India’s stand on China issue. It was reassuring to hear that govt won’t compromise on India’s interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design: Sikkim CM During yesterday’s All-Party Meeting, PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other “commentary” may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM. Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 20, 2020 Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the all-party meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "After the prime minister's statement yesterday, China has dared to claim the entire Galwan Valley as its own. Galwan valley is Indian territory and it will remain an integral part of Mother India. We urge the PM not to fear and give China a befitting reply by clarifying to it once and for all that Galwan Valley is and will always be an inseparable part of India," the Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video message. The opposition party also accused the prime minister's office (PMO) of making a "lame attempt to obfuscate the truth" and belittling the gravity of the situation along the LAC after it issued a clarification on PM Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory. The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow 'raj dharma' and rise to the challenge of protecting the territorial integrity of the country, and clarify to China that Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh "is, was and will always be" an integral part of India. CM today urged the Centre to changes its policy to allow soldiers at borders to open fire in their defence and for protecting the nation’s territorial integrity. It was absolutely wrong to send soldiers unarmed or not to allow them to defend themselves: Punjab CMO The protest was held to raise a call for boycotting Chinese products due to the Sino-India face-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh earlier this week in which at least 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the protesters said. Scores of people burnt the Chinese flag and an effigy of the country's president Xi Jinping as they protested outside the factory of Chinese phone maker Oppo in Greater Noida on Saturday. The Member of Parliament from Nainital also accused Gandhi of lowering the morale of defence forces through his remarks. BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sino-India face-off in Ladakh, saying the Congress leader was indulging in "petty politics" when the country stood together. The Indian Air Force has also flown combat air patrols following reports of Chinese incursions at multiple sites in Ladakh. A councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil was arrested early on Saturday after his “highly objectionable” audio clip mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army in the wake of the recent face-off between India and China went viral on social media, officials said. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident. All infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC: MEA Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of LAC in all sectors of India-China border areas, including in Galwan Valley. They abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere: MEA on Chinese Spokesperson's 19 June statement on the events in the Galwan Valley area The position with regard to #GalwanValley area has been historically clear. Attempts by Chinese side to now advance exaggerated & untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren't acceptable. They aren't in accordance with China’s own past position: Ministry of External Affairs Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala issued a rejoinder in response to the PMO statement on Friday, saying the 'statement is clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth'. The big lesson from all this is we need to be self-reliant, without being xenophobic. In the days to come China will for turning Nepal into a client state. They will give them infrastructure. We must ensure that we never relax our defence, Amar Bhushan further adds. We need to keep building up. Our sad policy has always been that we never invested in defence, Once a situation was over, we did not use those years of peace to build our defence infrastructure, the former R&AW officer points out. We need to use peace times to build our capabilities. Let us not be in a situation where we have to depend on others, Bhushan also says. We need to talk simulteneously as well. There will be no full fledged war that would take place between the two countries. However we must also bear in mind that close to Ladakh, there is Tibet. The Chinese may have humbled the Tibetans, but they have not wiped out the resentment. Then there is Xinjiang and it is boiling. If the Chinese at all get beaten in some area, it will give them an impetus to rise. Hence they will not go in for any misadventure, Bhushan also says. OneIndia caught up with former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan to find out what exactly should India’s response be now. Amar Bhushan says that India must prepare as best as possible. We need to strengthen the build up on our side. Build our economy and take a long term view of making India self-reliant Bhushan also says. India has maintained amidst the stand off with China that it will do anything to defend its territorial integrity. West Bengal: Members of 'Regional Tibetan Youth Congress' hold an anti-China protest in Siliguri, appealing to all to boycott Chinese products and delete Chinese mobile apps. The former Delhi BJP president also extended immediate help of Rs one lakh to Kumar's family. The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan. There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods. There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same. The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control. Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation. Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.'' Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation. Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said. "Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions. The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation. दो मुखी राजनीति



मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है



मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?



और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं



छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020 Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest. Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture. "Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh. The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.” The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred. The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control. The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. "Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.



Jai Hind!! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 16, 2020 Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel. "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.