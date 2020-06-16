  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE: It's a very tough situation, says Trump

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Amid efforts to de-escalate tensions at the India-China border in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the Indian Air Force has reportedly flown in combat air patrols after information of Chinese incursions at multiple sites, according to reports.

    India-China standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss situation with PM Modi

    Earlier on Friday, photos emerged on the internet of the Indian Air Force activity with Apache attack helicopters and the new MiG-29 fighter jets across the Leh-Ladakh skies. The IAF has also deployed its upgraded Chinook transport helicopters in the area, designed to carry M-777 artillery guns underslung beneath its fuselage, the NDTV report said.

    Here are the live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:25 AM, 21 Jun
    ‘We released detained Chinese troops, Patrol Point 14 still under India’s control’: Union Minister Gen V K Singh
    8:25 AM, 21 Jun
    United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India
    8:25 AM, 21 Jun
    It's a very tough situation. We're talking to India. We're talking to China. They've got a big problem there. : Trump
    8:25 AM, 21 Jun
    India, China have come to blows and we are trying to help them out, says Trump
    8:24 AM, 21 Jun
    The United states is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
    11:18 PM, 20 Jun
    We may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. PM spoke on our behalf when he paid tribute to armed forces and assured India's interests will always be protected. We are very happy with the all-party meeting: Telangana Chief Minister's Office
    11:08 PM, 20 Jun
    PM Narendra Modi’s remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India’s stand on China issue. It was reassuring to hear that govt won’t compromise on India’s interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design: Sikkim CM
    11:07 PM, 20 Jun
    During yesterday’s All-Party Meeting, PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other “commentary” may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.
    11:06 PM, 20 Jun
    Concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding the all-party meet yesterday. This is the time to showcase our unity and solidarity with our armed forces and not the time to point fingers or find faults: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
    10:38 PM, 20 Jun
    "After the prime minister's statement yesterday, China has dared to claim the entire Galwan Valley as its own. Galwan valley is Indian territory and it will remain an integral part of Mother India. We urge the PM not to fear and give China a befitting reply by clarifying to it once and for all that Galwan Valley is and will always be an inseparable part of India," the Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video message.
    10:38 PM, 20 Jun
    The opposition party also accused the prime minister's office (PMO) of making a "lame attempt to obfuscate the truth" and belittling the gravity of the situation along the LAC after it issued a clarification on PM Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory.
    10:37 PM, 20 Jun
    The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow 'raj dharma' and rise to the challenge of protecting the territorial integrity of the country, and clarify to China that Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh "is, was and will always be" an integral part of India.
    9:52 PM, 20 Jun
    CM today urged the Centre to changes its policy to allow soldiers at borders to open fire in their defence and for protecting the nation’s territorial integrity. It was absolutely wrong to send soldiers unarmed or not to allow them to defend themselves: Punjab CMO
    9:06 PM, 20 Jun
    The protest was held to raise a call for boycotting Chinese products due to the Sino-India face-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh earlier this week in which at least 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the protesters said.
    9:06 PM, 20 Jun
    Scores of people burnt the Chinese flag and an effigy of the country's president Xi Jinping as they protested outside the factory of Chinese phone maker Oppo in Greater Noida on Saturday.
    9:03 PM, 20 Jun
    The Member of Parliament from Nainital also accused Gandhi of lowering the morale of defence forces through his remarks.
    9:03 PM, 20 Jun
    BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sino-India face-off in Ladakh, saying the Congress leader was indulging in "petty politics" when the country stood together.
    8:15 PM, 20 Jun
    The Indian Air Force has also flown combat air patrols following reports of Chinese incursions at multiple sites in Ladakh.
    8:13 PM, 20 Jun
    A councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil was arrested early on Saturday after his “highly objectionable” audio clip mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army in the wake of the recent face-off between India and China went viral on social media, officials said.
    6:59 PM, 20 Jun
    The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident. All infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC: MEA
    6:59 PM, 20 Jun
    Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of LAC in all sectors of India-China border areas, including in Galwan Valley. They abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere: MEA on Chinese Spokesperson's 19 June statement on the events in the Galwan Valley area
    6:58 PM, 20 Jun
    The position with regard to #GalwanValley area has been historically clear. Attempts by Chinese side to now advance exaggerated & untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren't acceptable. They aren't in accordance with China’s own past position: Ministry of External Affairs
    6:11 PM, 20 Jun
    Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala issued a rejoinder in response to the PMO statement on Friday, saying the 'statement is clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth'.
    6:03 PM, 20 Jun
    The big lesson from all this is we need to be self-reliant, without being xenophobic. In the days to come China will for turning Nepal into a client state. They will give them infrastructure. We must ensure that we never relax our defence, Amar Bhushan further adds.
    5:54 PM, 20 Jun
    We need to keep building up. Our sad policy has always been that we never invested in defence, Once a situation was over, we did not use those years of peace to build our defence infrastructure, the former R&AW officer points out. We need to use peace times to build our capabilities. Let us not be in a situation where we have to depend on others, Bhushan also says.
    5:44 PM, 20 Jun
    We need to talk simulteneously as well. There will be no full fledged war that would take place between the two countries. However we must also bear in mind that close to Ladakh, there is Tibet. The Chinese may have humbled the Tibetans, but they have not wiped out the resentment. Then there is Xinjiang and it is boiling. If the Chinese at all get beaten in some area, it will give them an impetus to rise. Hence they will not go in for any misadventure, Bhushan also says.
    5:34 PM, 20 Jun
    OneIndia caught up with former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan to find out what exactly should India’s response be now. Amar Bhushan says that India must prepare as best as possible. We need to strengthen the build up on our side. Build our economy and take a long term view of making India self-reliant Bhushan also says.
    5:29 PM, 20 Jun
    India has maintained amidst the stand off with China that it will do anything to defend its territorial integrity.
    5:19 PM, 20 Jun
    West Bengal: Members of 'Regional Tibetan Youth Congress' hold an anti-China protest in Siliguri, appealing to all to boycott Chinese products and delete Chinese mobile apps.
    5:15 PM, 20 Jun
    The former Delhi BJP president also extended immediate help of Rs one lakh to Kumar's family.
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue