YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    India-China standoff LIVE: 'US to work with India to tackle threat from China'

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: The US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat of Chinese surveillance, said a top American Senator, who has made a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defense partner of Washington on a permanent basis.

    Indian Army

    Expressing grave concerns over Chinese surveillance on every aspect of the organisations doing business with Beijing, Warner said the US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat from China.

    Here are the highlights:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:23 AM, 23 Jul
    The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, “How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am.”
    10:23 AM, 23 Jul
    In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- ‘how should India deal with China?’.
    9:31 AM, 23 Jul
    Expressing grave concerns over Chinese surveillance on every aspect of the organisations doing business with Beijing, Warner said the US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat from China.
    9:29 AM, 23 Jul
    Democratic Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, in an interaction with members of the US India Security Council said China had emerged as a major problem for the US companies doing businesses in that country and intellectual theft was a big concern.
    9:29 AM, 23 Jul
    The US will work with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea to tackle the threat of Chinese surveillance, a top American Senator, who has made a Congressional legislation to make New Delhi a strategic defense partner of Washington on a permanent basis, has said.
    8:31 AM, 23 Jul
    China's military provocations of India are unacceptable, and the peaceful resolution of their border standoff will help restore greater security to the Indo-Pacific region, the US said.
    8:26 AM, 23 Jul
    The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China's aggression against India in the Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea.
    8:23 AM, 23 Jul
    The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control.
    8:23 AM, 23 Jul
    India and the US have intensified intelligence and military collaboration and cooperation at an unprecedented level, more so in the last month.
    12:04 AM, 23 Jul
    After several rounds of military talks, the Chinese have not held up their part in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with the Chinese on June 15.
    12:04 AM, 23 Jul
    "The Chinese have not shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," ANI quoted its source as saying.
    12:03 AM, 23 Jul
    The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is not in a mood to de-escalate the situation along LAC. According to ANI report, China has continued the deployment of around 40,000 troops in its Ladakh front.
    8:28 PM, 22 Jul
    India’s nuclear strategy, which has traditionally focused on Pakistan, has now increased emphasis on China, and Beijing is now in the range of Indian missiles, according to a report.
    8:20 PM, 22 Jul
    India has chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies: Pompeo at India Ideas Summit
    4:25 PM, 22 Jul
    After the Clash the Chinese moved in their troops at PP 14, 15 and 17A in addition to the Finger 4 on the Northern flank of the Pangong Lake. Later, Chinese also deployed their large body of troops at Y Junction, Depsang.
    4:15 PM, 22 Jul
    The resolution, sponsored by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi along with eight others, was passed by the House along with National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2021 and condemned Chinese aggression towards India along the Line of Actual Control.
    3:56 PM, 22 Jul
    Washington: The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control.
    3:44 PM, 22 Jul
    China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
    3:35 PM, 22 Jul
    The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes that left 20 Indian Army personnel and an unspecified number of Chinese Army personnel dead.
    3:28 PM, 22 Jul
    The troops of India and China have been locked in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May 5.
    3:12 PM, 22 Jul
    Mike Pompeo's comment on Chinese bullying of its Himalayan neighbours came in response to a question if the US would like the UK to do more to confront China.
    3:01 PM, 22 Jul
    Slamming China for its aggressive moves against its neighbours, including "instigating" a deadly confrontation with India in eastern Ladakh, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Beijing cannot threaten countries and try to bully them in the Himalayas.
    2:54 PM, 22 Jul
    Editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times Newspaper, Hu Xinjin tweeted about the development. Hours after his tweet, firefighters descended on the consulate following witness reports that papers were being burned outside in open containers.
    2:42 PM, 22 Jul
    China has called the move unprecedented escalation. It has also said that the move is unjustified and outrageous.
    2:30 PM, 22 Jul
    The United States has asked Beijing to shut its consulate in the Houston within the next 72 hours.
    2:16 PM, 22 Jul
    Following the talks, China and India started the disengagement process in the first step towards de-escalation of border tensions.
    2:05 PM, 22 Jul
    Both the leaders agreed “maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of bilateral relations" between the two nations.
    1:54 PM, 22 Jul
    In an attempt to mend the relations amid the heightened tension due to the border buildup along the LAC by both the countries, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a telephonic conversation on July 5.
    1:37 PM, 22 Jul
    The tension between the two nuclear-powered nations escalated after the deadly Galwan clash in which the Indian Army lost its 20 brave soldiers.
    1:30 PM, 22 Jul
    Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May this year
    READ MORE

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china narendra modi rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue